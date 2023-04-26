THE 48TH AMENDMENT

https://www.gorsuch.news/2020-06-21-trump-and-conservatives-to-crush-judicial-supremacy.html
Over the last 230+ years the Constitution of the USA has seen 27
amendments added to it. The last one (27th) was ratified (took affect)
in 1992.
In this video I explain why we need to add some more amendments.
First one we need to add should state that every elected official be audited by the IRS when they leave office and that audit be posted to a government website where every American can see how much money they had when they entered politics and how much they had when they left.
BECAUSE YOU AND I KNOW THAT EVERY ELECTED OFFICIAL IN THE USA LEAVES OFFICE RICHER THAN WHEN THEY ENTERED. THE ONLY WAY TO EXPLAIN THAT IS UNIVERSAL CORRUPTION.
Remember that the next time one of those a-holes tells you they are PUBLIC SERVANTS!!!
