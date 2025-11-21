BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
9/11 Widow Speaks Out
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
167 views • 3 days ago

9-11 Cover-Ups, Building 7 & The Billion-Dollar Scam To Steal From Victims

* Kristen Breitweiser is a 9/11 widow, lawyer and activist.

* Her husband was killed in the WTC south tower on 9-11.

* Over the decades since, she has watched the cover-up in real time.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 21 November 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-kristen-breitweiser

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1991929728954204440

false flagcover-uptucker carlsondojconspiracyworld trade center9-11adlfalse-flagforeknowledgetwin towersbuilding 7september 11inside jobwtcflight 939 11hedge fund managerskristen breitweiserplanned attacksclassified reportsforeign government involvementsuspicious hijacking storyhedge fund scamanti-terrorism laws
