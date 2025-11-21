9/11 Widow Speaks Out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
9-11 Cover-Ups, Building 7 & The Billion-Dollar Scam To Steal From Victims
* Kristen Breitweiser is a 9/11 widow, lawyer and activist.
* Her husband was killed in the WTC south tower on 9-11.
* Over the decades since, she has watched the cover-up in real time.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 21 November 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-kristen-breitweiser