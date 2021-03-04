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Freemasonry | Externalisation of the Hierarchy 2.
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212 views • March 04, 2021
Warning, the following is a quotation !
Yet when one of these bright Spirits is "ATTACHED TO US" (POSSESSION) by a Masonic ceremony we must not think of him either as a director or as an attendant, but simply as a co-worker and a brother.
p. 309 The Hidden Life In Freemasonry, C.W. Leadbeater
Read more http://bit.ly/34GwjeM
Yet when one of these bright Spirits is "ATTACHED TO US" (POSSESSION) by a Masonic ceremony we must not think of him either as a director or as an attendant, but simply as a co-worker and a brother.
p. 309 The Hidden Life In Freemasonry, C.W. Leadbeater
Read more http://bit.ly/34GwjeM
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