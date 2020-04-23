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Cuomo tells protesters: Get jobs as essential workers
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13 views • April 23, 2020
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that if citizens want to go to work during COVID-19 they can get jobs as essential workers; Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce sounds off.
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