BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵 Donut Labs
wolfburg
wolfburg
24 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 1 day ago

A rootsy Americana song with a driving mid-tempo groove, Verse 1 begins with resonator guitar, lightly brushed snare, and upright bass, giving a desert openness, Warm organ pads swell under the chorus, joined by harmonized vocals and a roots rock electric guitar riff, Verse 2 adds mandolin flourishes and subtle slide guitar, enriching the texture, The bridge features a soulful lead guitar over restrained drums, building tension before a final, full-band chorus, rich in layered instrumentation, then a tight instrumental outro

(Tempo: Energetic, synth-driven electronic rock)

(Verse 1) In a lab in the north where the winters are cold They’re breaking the limits, or so we’ve been told No liquid, no fire, no lithium chain Just a solid-state spark in a high-voltage vein They call it the "Donut," a circle of power While the giants are sleeping, they’re seizing the hour From Helsinki’s frost to the Vegas neon Leaving the ghosts of the lithium-ion.

(Chorus) Five minutes flat and you’re back on the road Five minutes flat for a heavy-duty load A hundred thousand cycles, it’ll outlive the frame Donut Lab is the face, but the power’s the game 400 Wh/kg, gravity-defying Is it the holy grail, or is everyone lying? Solid-state soul, moving faster than light The future of the morning, born in the night.

(Verse 2) The Verge TS Ultra is screamng the name 700 foot-pounds to set tires aflame A hubless motor spinning, a ghost in the wheel But it’s the pack in the chassis that makes it all real No cobalt, no tension, just earth and the clay Shape it like wings or a skateboard array From -30 deep in the Siberian snow To 100 degrees where the desert winds blow.

(Bridge) The skeptics are talking, they’re checking the math Is it a capacitor on a different path? Wait for the spring, for the Q1 delivery Will it be glory or just high-tech jittery? "Production-ready," the CEO cries While the world watches on with suspicious eyes.

(Chorus) Five minutes flat and you’re back on the road Five minutes flat for a heavy-duty load A hundred thousand cycles, it’ll outlive the frame Donut Lab is the face, but the power’s the game 400 Wh/kg, gravity-defying Is it the holy grail, or is everyone lying? Solid-state soul, moving faster than light The future of the morning, born in the night.

(Outro) One hundred thousand times... (Charging up, charging up) No more waiting at the station (Powering a new nation) The Donut’s complete. Combustion is obsolete. (Fade out with the hum of an electric motor)

Keywords
a rootsy americana song with a driving mid-tempo grooveverse 1 begins with resonator guitarlightly brushed snareand upright bassgiving a desert opennesswarm organ pads swell under the chorusjoined by harmonized vocals and a roots rock electric guitar riffverse 2 adds mandolin flourishes and subtle slide guitarenriching the texturethe bridge features a soulful lead guitar over restrained drumsbuilding tension before a finalfull-band chorusrich in layered instrumentationthen a tight instrumental outro
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Ramon Tomey
Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Belle Carter
Kremlin rejects Trump&#8217;s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Kremlin rejects Trump’s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Belle Carter
The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO&#8217;s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO’s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

Lance D Johnson
Secretary of State Marco Rubio to meet Danish officials as Trump pushes Greenland initiative

Secretary of State Marco Rubio to meet Danish officials as Trump pushes Greenland initiative

Laura Harris
U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia&#8217;s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia’s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy