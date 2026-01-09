🎵 Donut Labs

A rootsy Americana song with a driving mid-tempo groove, Verse 1 begins with resonator guitar, lightly brushed snare, and upright bass, giving a desert openness, Warm organ pads swell under the chorus, joined by harmonized vocals and a roots rock electric guitar riff, Verse 2 adds mandolin flourishes and subtle slide guitar, enriching the texture, The bridge features a soulful lead guitar over restrained drums, building tension before a final, full-band chorus, rich in layered instrumentation, then a tight instrumental outro

(Tempo: Energetic, synth-driven electronic rock)



(Verse 1) In a lab in the north where the winters are cold They’re breaking the limits, or so we’ve been told No liquid, no fire, no lithium chain Just a solid-state spark in a high-voltage vein They call it the "Donut," a circle of power While the giants are sleeping, they’re seizing the hour From Helsinki’s frost to the Vegas neon Leaving the ghosts of the lithium-ion.



(Chorus) Five minutes flat and you’re back on the road Five minutes flat for a heavy-duty load A hundred thousand cycles, it’ll outlive the frame Donut Lab is the face, but the power’s the game 400 Wh/kg, gravity-defying Is it the holy grail, or is everyone lying? Solid-state soul, moving faster than light The future of the morning, born in the night.



(Verse 2) The Verge TS Ultra is screamng the name 700 foot-pounds to set tires aflame A hubless motor spinning, a ghost in the wheel But it’s the pack in the chassis that makes it all real No cobalt, no tension, just earth and the clay Shape it like wings or a skateboard array From -30 deep in the Siberian snow To 100 degrees where the desert winds blow.



(Bridge) The skeptics are talking, they’re checking the math Is it a capacitor on a different path? Wait for the spring, for the Q1 delivery Will it be glory or just high-tech jittery? "Production-ready," the CEO cries While the world watches on with suspicious eyes.



(Chorus) Five minutes flat and you’re back on the road Five minutes flat for a heavy-duty load A hundred thousand cycles, it’ll outlive the frame Donut Lab is the face, but the power’s the game 400 Wh/kg, gravity-defying Is it the holy grail, or is everyone lying? Solid-state soul, moving faster than light The future of the morning, born in the night.



(Outro) One hundred thousand times... (Charging up, charging up) No more waiting at the station (Powering a new nation) The Donut’s complete. Combustion is obsolete. (Fade out with the hum of an electric motor)

