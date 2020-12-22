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ANTI-LOCKDOWN PROTESTS LONDON BERLIN 20 & 21 December 2020 (Eng & Greek Comments)
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379 views • December 22, 2020
PART 1 - LONDON
Saturday 20-12-2020 - by "RT - UK" channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWE4M-0lqV0&;t=1s
«There were over 27 arrests at a lockdown protest in London on Saturday… just hours before Boris Johnson announced new extreme Tier 4 measures for the city.»
(RT-UK comment)
«Έγιναν πάνω από 27 Συλλήψεις στην Διαδήλωση κατά του Lockdown στο Λονδίνο το Σάββατο... ώρες μόλις πριν ο Μπόρις Τζώνσον ανακοινώσει Νέα Ακραία Μέτρα ‘4ου επιπέδου’ για την πόλη»
(σχόλιο RT-UK)
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PART 2 - BERLIN
Sunday 21-12-2020 - by "RUPTLY" channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ecpcLLSDrMg&;t=12s
Hundreds of (FREE THINKING) people took to the streets of Berlin in one of several anti-lockdown protests held across Germany on Sunday, following STRICTER MEASURES introduced by the government last weekend.
The protest, marching behind the banner reading, 'we need to talk' made its way through the streets of the city centre, while as shown a little after the middle of this video part, ANTI-FA Counter-Protesters (Pro Lockdown! & Pro-Vaccinations! Lobotomized Brainwashed Fascist Thug Army of Fascists calling themselves “antifascists”… being Globally Funded by George Soros… so Beloved & Promoted by the Western Mainstream Media…) were gathering along parts of the planned route.
Εκατοντάδες (ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΑ ΣΚΕΠΤΟΜΕΝΟΙ) άνθρωποι πήραν τους δρόμους του Βερολίνου σε μια από τις αρκετές διαδηλώσεις που οργανώθηκαν σε ολόκληρη τη Γερμανία την Κυριακή, ακολούθως των ακόμα ΣΚΛΗΡΟΤΕΡΩΝ ΜΕΤΡΩΝ τα οποία πήρε η κυβέρνηση το περασμένο Σαββατοκύριακο.
Η διαδήλωση ακολουθώντας το κεντρικό πανό που έγραφε “πρέπει να μιλήσουμε” πέρασε από τους δρόμους του κέντρου της πόλης, ενώ όπως φαίνονται και λίγο μετά τη μέση αυτού του μέρους του βίντεο, ANTI-FA Αντι-διαδηλωτές (Υπέρ των Lockdown! και Υπέρ των Εμβολιασμών! Στρατός Λοβοτομημένων με Πλύση Εγκεφάλου Κατακαθιών Φασιστών που αυτοαποκαλούνται «αντιφασίστες» και Χρηματοδοτούνται Παγκοσμίως από το Τζώρτζ Σόρος... Αγαπημένοι & Προωθούμενοι από τα Δυτικά Κυρίαρχα ΜΜΕ...) συγκεντρώνονταν σε διάφορα σημεία από όπου θα περνούσε η διαδήλωση
- Comment by Morpheus Platon / Σχόλιο του Morpheus Platon
Saturday 20-12-2020 - by "RT - UK" channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWE4M-0lqV0&;t=1s
«There were over 27 arrests at a lockdown protest in London on Saturday… just hours before Boris Johnson announced new extreme Tier 4 measures for the city.»
(RT-UK comment)
«Έγιναν πάνω από 27 Συλλήψεις στην Διαδήλωση κατά του Lockdown στο Λονδίνο το Σάββατο... ώρες μόλις πριν ο Μπόρις Τζώνσον ανακοινώσει Νέα Ακραία Μέτρα ‘4ου επιπέδου’ για την πόλη»
(σχόλιο RT-UK)
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
PART 2 - BERLIN
Sunday 21-12-2020 - by "RUPTLY" channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ecpcLLSDrMg&;t=12s
Hundreds of (FREE THINKING) people took to the streets of Berlin in one of several anti-lockdown protests held across Germany on Sunday, following STRICTER MEASURES introduced by the government last weekend.
The protest, marching behind the banner reading, 'we need to talk' made its way through the streets of the city centre, while as shown a little after the middle of this video part, ANTI-FA Counter-Protesters (Pro Lockdown! & Pro-Vaccinations! Lobotomized Brainwashed Fascist Thug Army of Fascists calling themselves “antifascists”… being Globally Funded by George Soros… so Beloved & Promoted by the Western Mainstream Media…) were gathering along parts of the planned route.
Εκατοντάδες (ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΑ ΣΚΕΠΤΟΜΕΝΟΙ) άνθρωποι πήραν τους δρόμους του Βερολίνου σε μια από τις αρκετές διαδηλώσεις που οργανώθηκαν σε ολόκληρη τη Γερμανία την Κυριακή, ακολούθως των ακόμα ΣΚΛΗΡΟΤΕΡΩΝ ΜΕΤΡΩΝ τα οποία πήρε η κυβέρνηση το περασμένο Σαββατοκύριακο.
Η διαδήλωση ακολουθώντας το κεντρικό πανό που έγραφε “πρέπει να μιλήσουμε” πέρασε από τους δρόμους του κέντρου της πόλης, ενώ όπως φαίνονται και λίγο μετά τη μέση αυτού του μέρους του βίντεο, ANTI-FA Αντι-διαδηλωτές (Υπέρ των Lockdown! και Υπέρ των Εμβολιασμών! Στρατός Λοβοτομημένων με Πλύση Εγκεφάλου Κατακαθιών Φασιστών που αυτοαποκαλούνται «αντιφασίστες» και Χρηματοδοτούνται Παγκοσμίως από το Τζώρτζ Σόρος... Αγαπημένοι & Προωθούμενοι από τα Δυτικά Κυρίαρχα ΜΜΕ...) συγκεντρώνονταν σε διάφορα σημεία από όπου θα περνούσε η διαδήλωση
- Comment by Morpheus Platon / Σχόλιο του Morpheus Platon
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