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Dr.Sebi MARIJUANA
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362 views • September 13, 2020
To help you understand, acid plants aren't medicinal.When a farmer clears his fields before the seeds drop the dirt turns acidic.The seeds have an electrical charge from the sun in them. The charge and the hydrogen gas have an inter-relationship with each other.This is why when an alkaline car battery looses it's charge it goes acidic.The gas is lighter then hellium so it should fly away. But if the gas is denser(pH7.1or above)it will convey the charge,and the charge will be able to hold the gas from disapating away. Acid plants are generally from; acid dirt, non natural selection seeding, clones, grafts, hybrids,cultivates & domesticates
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