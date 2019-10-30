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The Illuminatti UN and US Government True History and Agendas Part Ten
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79 views • October 30, 2019
Once you open this then you will learn the honest history of the UN and US Governments being one government- These facts will blow some minds for sure- I also post on youtube; Wes Truther channel and the Wonderman channel; and Facebook as Wesley Thompson from Poplar Bluff, Missouri- Friend me! and Subscribe for more information they don't want you to know----------
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