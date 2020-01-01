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NEW Ceremony, Intimacy and Ancient Sacred Sites, Chapter 1
GaiaGoddess.Life
GaiaGoddess.Life
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5 views • January 01, 2020
Welcome to a chapter-by-chapter read of my new book, Ceremony, Intimacy and Ancient Sacred Sites. I'm so excited to launch this project and share it with you!

In this journey, we’re going to delve into great mysteries and question our worldviews. We’re going to experience other realms, and ways of relating to what’s around us… and this is profound when we’re visiting an ancient sacred site.

Okay sit back and get comfy, and let’s get started with Chapter 1, Lost in Mexico.

Here is a link to the book on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082WLDHDM?ref_=pe_3052080_276849420

Image captured from Downton Abbey
Release date: September 2010
Director: Brian Percival
Film series: Downton Abbey, Season 1, Original UK Version
Story by: Julian Fellowes


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video contains copyrighted material. The use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owners.

I am making such material available in an effort to educate and advance understanding of the content contained in the film selection & musical accompaniment. This constitutes a "fair use" of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law, in accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107. The material in this video is distributed without profit and is for informational, research, and educational purposes only.

For more information go to:
http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/...

Category: Entertainment
Keywords
pyramidsshamanismancient sites
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