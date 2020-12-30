© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccine components (like Aluminium) causing neurodegenerative and autoimmune disorders
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • December 30, 2020
Vaccine Components (Like Aluminium) Causing Neurodegenarative And Autoimmune Disorders
Presented by Dr. Larry Palevsky at Public Health Committe Public Hearing labeled
"HB 5044 would eliminate non-medical (religious) exemptions for required public school vaccinations"
Presented by Dr. Larry Palevsky at Public Health Committe Public Hearing labeled
"HB 5044 would eliminate non-medical (religious) exemptions for required public school vaccinations"
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.