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Italy Milano Oct15th No Green Pass Covid-19 Vaccine Passports Freedom Demonstration March Protest
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140 views • October 16, 2021
Italy Milano Oct15th No Green Pass Covid-19 Vaccine Passports Freedom Demonstration March Protest
Local Team
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1w6wSNu6_2g&;t
https://www.facebook.com/localteamtv/videos/885387268771428
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MitTE0uw510&;t
Local Team
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1w6wSNu6_2g&;t
https://www.facebook.com/localteamtv/videos/885387268771428
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MitTE0uw510&;t
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