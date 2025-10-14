The 9/11 Files: Episode 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From Cover-Up To Conspiracy
* From the mysterious collapse of Tower 7 to reports of explosive residue in the rubble, the official 9/11 story leaves more questions than answers.
* Why did some reporters announce attacks before they happened?
* How did foreign governments know more than U.S. intelligence?
* Who profited from airline stock trades right before the attacks?
* We uncover the strange facts, hidden intelligence and unanswered questions that demand a new investigation.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 14 October 2025
