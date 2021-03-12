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AstraZeneca Being Banned From Europe
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100 views • March 12, 2021
AstraZeneca's depop-shot seems to be getting the well deserved negative attention from governments. There are now 10 European nations looking to ban the jab! Is this good news or just a paving the way for something worse?
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://humansarefree.com/2021/03/10-european-nations-halt-astrazeneca-jabs-on-reports-of-serious-blood-clots.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-unlikely-to-cause-blood-clots-scientists-say/ar-BB1evVZO
https://www-nytimes-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.nytimes.com/2021/03/11/business/astrazeneca-vaccine-denmark-blood-clots.amp.html?amp_js_v=a6&;_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQFKAGwASA%3D#aoh=16155304585106&csi=0&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nytimes.com%2F2021%2F03%2F11%2Fbusiness%2Fastrazeneca-vaccine-denmark-blood-clots.html
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://humansarefree.com/2021/03/10-european-nations-halt-astrazeneca-jabs-on-reports-of-serious-blood-clots.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-unlikely-to-cause-blood-clots-scientists-say/ar-BB1evVZO
https://www-nytimes-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.nytimes.com/2021/03/11/business/astrazeneca-vaccine-denmark-blood-clots.amp.html?amp_js_v=a6&;_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQFKAGwASA%3D#aoh=16155304585106&csi=0&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nytimes.com%2F2021%2F03%2F11%2Fbusiness%2Fastrazeneca-vaccine-denmark-blood-clots.html
Thumbnail link:
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