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By Grace We Are Saved Through The Faith of Christ
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20 views • April 25, 2021
Ephesians 2:8
“For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:”
King James Version
“For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:”
King James Version
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