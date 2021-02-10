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Entropy of Civilization - Post Punk Telecaster Tuesday
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21 views • February 10, 2021
Here is a post punk style improvisation that started out with a bass riff and a custom drum beat in Superior Drummer. Once I had the bass and drum tracks figured out I improvised a few G&L ASAT tracks over it. The first track has bias fx 2 with a dotted eighth delay and some overdrive. The second track is a huge mess of effects in guitar rig 6.
Overall the gritty kind of mood of the song reminds me of how civilizations eventually grow old and decay then finally fall apart.
Thanks for listening :-)
Overall the gritty kind of mood of the song reminds me of how civilizations eventually grow old and decay then finally fall apart.
Thanks for listening :-)
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