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the Secret Covenant
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13 views • December 20, 2021
As an artist, I get inspired by things and go for it. This is one of those instances. I apologize, I did upload this yesterday, but was working on another video (A New Day at CNN) which is what I actually wanted to publish yesterday, a new video. This video (the Secret Covenant) is actually around 2 years old. I finished my CNN video and decided to upload that yesterday, so I deleted the Secret Covenant. I had no idea they had showed my video on IW until everyone came looking for it. For sources: https://www.bitchute.com/video/33BeMd1ekfc/ find me at: https://dluxnation.com/
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
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