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Dr Robert Malone - Global Totalitarianism is a Bigger Threat than the Coronavirus Itself
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10 views • December 23, 2021
mRNA inventor Dr. Robert Malone explains why he believes that the global tyranny advanced through COVID policies surpasses that of fascist regimes and is a bigger threat than the virus itself.
LifeSite News interviewer Dr. Maike Hickson.
Read the full interview transcript here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/global-totalitarianism-is-a-bigger-threat-than-the-coronavirus-itself-mrna-inventor/
LifeSite News interviewer Dr. Maike Hickson.
Read the full interview transcript here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/global-totalitarianism-is-a-bigger-threat-than-the-coronavirus-itself-mrna-inventor/
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