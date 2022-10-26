China’s Stocks, Currency Plunges As Xi Strengthens Power After Party Congress

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https://gnews.org/articles/491335
Summary：10/25/2022 Spotlight on China: China’s stocks and currency tumbled to the lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis in Hong Kong as the national congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) concluded a day earlier, with Xi Jinping securing a third term.