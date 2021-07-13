Fauci Is Back: 'Vaccine Mandates NOW!'

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In a CNN interview over the weekend, Fauci told the host that he's very much in favor of vaccine mandates and that any vaccine hesitancy is "horrifying" considering how safe and effective the shots are. The White House has warned that those questioning the shots are "dangerous" and "extremist," motivated by (conservative) politics. But who is actually the most resistant? CDC numbers might surprise you. Finally, the Capitol Hill Police are launching military surveillance drones in Washington, DC...what could go wrong?
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