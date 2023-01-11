【90-Day Protest Broadcast Highlights】 12/30/2022 Taiwan Tourists Thumb Up And Praised Our Fellow Fighters

https://gnews.org/articles/677938
Summary：12/30/2022 fellow fighters were protesting in Tokyo. Two Taiwanese who traveled to Japan, gave our fellow fighters a thumbs up and praised us. They took our flyer and were really happy.
