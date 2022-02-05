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ADD ADHD ASPERGER AUTISM MOOD DISORDER Jan 22nd 2022
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27 views • February 05, 2022
Core Protocol for Autism, Open Caps to make a smoothie
CALMind one scoop three times per day
Cognition PLUS two caps twice per day
Brain Power one cap twice per day
Norival one cap twice per day
Cell Detox Glutathione two caps twice per day
BrainMAG one scoop twice per day
BioLVR one cap twice per day
Power Methyl B12 one
Super Folate one capsule twice per day
Gamma E PLUS one softgel twice per day
CoQ10 Supreme Ubiquinol two softgels twice per day
for ADD, Aspergers, Memory and Cognitive Enhancement Support
Ultra Thiamine B1 two caps twice per day
CDP Choline two capsules twice per day
Uridine two capsules twice per day
NeuroGEN three softgels twice per day
CALMind one scoop three times per day
Cognition PLUS two caps twice per day
Brain Power one cap twice per day
Norival one cap twice per day
Cell Detox Glutathione two caps twice per day
BrainMAG one scoop twice per day
BioLVR one cap twice per day
Power Methyl B12 one
Super Folate one capsule twice per day
Gamma E PLUS one softgel twice per day
CoQ10 Supreme Ubiquinol two softgels twice per day
for ADD, Aspergers, Memory and Cognitive Enhancement Support
Ultra Thiamine B1 two caps twice per day
CDP Choline two capsules twice per day
Uridine two capsules twice per day
NeuroGEN three softgels twice per day
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