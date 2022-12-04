Thank You John Dunn

John Dunn of Westmeath, Ontario passed away yesterday. He was such a wonderful man with excellent ideas around food freedom, building communities and escaping "the matrix". He was a keen mind, a very wise man and a wonderful friend. He will be missed by many. His influence on our lives and our future are and will be profound. Thank you John.
Our Appreciation, Gratitude and Love will reverberate forever.
Chris
