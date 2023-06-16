https://gettr.com/post/p2jrqoj437e
06.14 Ava on The AlphaWarrior Show: MILES GUO WARNED - INFILTRATION NOT INVASION
Nobody understands the conspiracy more than the Chinese Communist Party because they are born liars.
没有人比中共更了解阴谋，因为他们生来就是骗子。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@alphawarrior @moschinese @mosenglish
