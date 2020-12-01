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SEXUAL MINDFULNESS - With Dr. Timaree & Dr. Gunsaullus - Author of 'From Madness To Mindfulness'
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50 views • December 01, 2020
In this podcast, Sex With Timaree host talks to Dr. Jennifer Gunsaullus.
Gunsaullus is a sociologist and sex coach who approaches the topics of healthy sexuality and relationships from a sociological standpoint.
She has just released a book "From Madness to Mindfulness" where she discusses how women can break free from societal baggage.
Much of her information focuses on how and what people learned about sex, or their 'sexual madness'.
Dr. Gunsaullus helps people to achieve 'sexual mindfulness.'
Find Dr. Timaree here: https://sexwithtimaree.com/
Dr. Jennifer Gunsaullus: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/From-Madness-to-Mindfulness/Jennifer-Gunsaullus/9781627782968
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Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
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Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
Gunsaullus is a sociologist and sex coach who approaches the topics of healthy sexuality and relationships from a sociological standpoint.
She has just released a book "From Madness to Mindfulness" where she discusses how women can break free from societal baggage.
Much of her information focuses on how and what people learned about sex, or their 'sexual madness'.
Dr. Gunsaullus helps people to achieve 'sexual mindfulness.'
Find Dr. Timaree here: https://sexwithtimaree.com/
Dr. Jennifer Gunsaullus: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/From-Madness-to-Mindfulness/Jennifer-Gunsaullus/9781627782968
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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