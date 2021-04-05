FORMER PFIZER CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER, MIKE YEADON, GIVES DIRE WARNINGS ABOUT THE CV19 SHOTS

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Dr. Mike Yeadon interviewed by James Delingpole March 31, 2021. Yeadon pulls no punches in describing extremely serious consequences to the CV19 mass "vaccination" program. Yeadon also questions the motives behind it, to include mass population reduction.
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