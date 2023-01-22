SkyView
Astrology:
Dark Moon Reading 22 January 23
Chinese New Year of the Water
Rabbit
By Katharina Bless
This is a reading
with the real star constellations, an accurate analyze of what is
happening in the world right now. The stars reflect the quality of
time and that can only be seen in the REAL star constellations!
For those new to my readings, please check out the latest Introduction because it is quite different from the Western/Tropical Astrology and my previous reading in my blog page:
A guide to Life’s Pilgrimage and the Soul’s Path of Evolution
https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com/2020/12/14/a-guide-to-lifes-pilgrimage-and-the-souls-path-of-evolution/
Personal Readings with Katharina
My readings are very powerful tools to better understand life. SkyView Astrology is more accurate than any fortune telling. I also offer Dakini Oracle readings. For details go to: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/dakini-oracle-skyview-astrology-readings
You can follow my Silver Dove Network at Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz or you can reach me there: @KatharinaBless
You can also find me on Twitter @katharinabless
**SkyView Astrology (outer circle) works with the real star-constellations. Western/Tropical Astrology (inner circle) has nothing to do with the stars anymore and their 1˚ Aries is 28˚ apart from the true star constellations, the Vedic/Indian system is 6˚ degrees different.
SkyView Astrology does not tell you who you are, but shows the time quality and blueprint/road-map of one’s life. It also is no fortune telling tool and can’t predict the future since you have the innate ability to co-create your life within the curriculum you have chosen for this incarnation. Once you know how, you can change your life and time line.
The dates of the transition of the sun are based on the guidelines of IAU (International Astronomical Union).
Katharina Bless is Author of “SkyView Astrology – Applying the real Star Constellations to our Life’s Journey and Soul Evolution” and “Flower Healing Power” book one and two and “The Secret of the Abundance Box”. She lives in Chiang Rai, Thailand. If you are interested to have a personal reading or life coaching, you can contact me through my blog page or at Telegram.
Silver
Dove Group https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
My Posts only Pearls of Wisdom: https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
or contact me @KatharinaBless
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.