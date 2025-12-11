BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The End of the Federal Reserve & Dawn of Sovereign Currency | Rob Cunningham
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
105 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
106 views • 2 days ago

The End of the Federal Reserve & Dawn of Sovereign Currency | Rob Cunningham


John Michael Chambers is joined by former U.S. Air Force pilot and financial analyst Rob Cunningham for a deep dive into the dismantling of the centralized banking system and the rise of a new, sovereign financial future.


They explore:

The transition from the fraudulent Federal Reserve note to a gold-backed, Treasury-issued digital dollar


How cryptographic wallets and decentralized ledger technology will restore financial sovereignty


The role of cryptocurrencies like XRP and Bitcoin in the new quantum financial system


Executive Orders 13818 & 13848: The legal framework seizing assets of traitors and dismantling the deep state


The coming wealth repatriation—including the end of income tax, 1% mortgage rates, and the return of stolen assets to the American people


 The spiritual and economic battle between truth and deception, and why this is the greatest awakening in modern history


From the staged political events and CIA's Operation Mockingbird to the mathematical purity of blockchain technology, this conversation uncovers the engineered collapse of the old world and the birth of a new era of transparency, sovereignty, and abundance.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
bitcoinoperation mockingbirdgold-backed dollarblockchain technologyexecutive order 13818john michael chambersxrpexecutive order 13848quantum financial systemmortgage ratesnew financial eraasset seizuredeep state collapsefederal reserve dismantlingincome tax abolitiontreasury digital currencycryptographic walletsdecentralized ledgerwealth repatriationrob cunningham
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy