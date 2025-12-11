© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The End of the Federal Reserve & Dawn of Sovereign Currency | Rob Cunningham
John Michael Chambers is joined by former U.S. Air Force pilot and financial analyst Rob Cunningham for a deep dive into the dismantling of the centralized banking system and the rise of a new, sovereign financial future.
They explore:
The transition from the fraudulent Federal Reserve note to a gold-backed, Treasury-issued digital dollar
How cryptographic wallets and decentralized ledger technology will restore financial sovereignty
The role of cryptocurrencies like XRP and Bitcoin in the new quantum financial system
Executive Orders 13818 & 13848: The legal framework seizing assets of traitors and dismantling the deep state
The coming wealth repatriation—including the end of income tax, 1% mortgage rates, and the return of stolen assets to the American people
The spiritual and economic battle between truth and deception, and why this is the greatest awakening in modern history
From the staged political events and CIA's Operation Mockingbird to the mathematical purity of blockchain technology, this conversation uncovers the engineered collapse of the old world and the birth of a new era of transparency, sovereignty, and abundance.
NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.
