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Are These Signs That A Nuclear War Is Building?
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480 views • February 27, 2021
A caller wonders what the plan the Dems have for stripping Biden of the nuclear codes, and why.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=6039494b7a2fcc1db9d5e406
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=6039494b7a2fcc1db9d5e406
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