THIS IS BEYOND The SCOPE Of A HUMAN BRAIN, WATCH THIS TURN INTO The WARNING For THE END Of TIME ! Ni

The Keeper of the SACRED WORD !! Ni -- LOLOL -- Hope You Have a SENSE Of HUMOR !! ◄ 149. adrazda ►

Strong's Concordance

adrazda: correctly, exactly

Original Word: אַדְרַזְדָּא

Part of Speech: Adverb

Transliteration: adrazda

Phonetic Spelling: (ad-raz-daw')

Definition: correctly, exactly

NAS Exhaustive Concordance

Word Origin

(Aramaic) of foreign origin

Definition

correctly, exactly

NASB Translation

zeal (1).Ezra 7:23

HEB: שְׁמַיָּ֔א יִתְעֲבֵד֙ אַדְרַזְדָּ֔א לְבֵ֖ית אֱלָ֣הּ

NAS: let it be done with zeal for the house

KJV: of heaven, let it be diligently done

INT: of heaven it be done zeal the house of the God

1 Occurrence





Strong's Hebrew 149

1 Occurrence





’aḏ·raz·dā — 1 Occ.





