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Pfizer Will Protect You: The Government Says So
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26 views • December 29, 2020
Episode #24, "Pfizer Will Protect You: The Government Says So"
In this episode, we will examine the facts around the new vaccine. While the government tells us they are safe, experts from around the world speak a different tune. We will also look at results from the trials these safe vaccines produced.
To keep up to date, visit me on the web at https://linktr.ee/walkinverse
For full research with reference, visit me on my website.
Thank you and enjoy the episode.
My Books
Firestorm: When History is Erased
https://buy.bookfunnel.com/3twlwsyrs4
Death Diary vol I: Short Stories & Poems
https://buy.bookfunnel.com/ukkne4088x
With each sale of the book, it allows me to continue to bring you these podcasts and help fight against the injustices we face daily.
Support the show (https://walkinverse.com/support-walk-in-verse/)
In this episode, we will examine the facts around the new vaccine. While the government tells us they are safe, experts from around the world speak a different tune. We will also look at results from the trials these safe vaccines produced.
To keep up to date, visit me on the web at https://linktr.ee/walkinverse
For full research with reference, visit me on my website.
Thank you and enjoy the episode.
My Books
Firestorm: When History is Erased
https://buy.bookfunnel.com/3twlwsyrs4
Death Diary vol I: Short Stories & Poems
https://buy.bookfunnel.com/ukkne4088x
With each sale of the book, it allows me to continue to bring you these podcasts and help fight against the injustices we face daily.
Support the show (https://walkinverse.com/support-walk-in-verse/)
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