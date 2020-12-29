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Pfizer Will Protect You: The Government Says So
WalkInVerse
WalkInVerse
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26 views • December 29, 2020
Episode #24, "Pfizer Will Protect You: The Government Says So"

In this episode, we will examine the facts around the new vaccine. While the government tells us they are safe, experts from around the world speak a different tune. We will also look at results from the trials these safe vaccines produced.

To keep up to date, visit me on the web at https://linktr.ee/walkinverse

For full research with reference, visit me on my website.

Thank you and enjoy the episode.

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With each sale of the book, it allows me to continue to bring you these podcasts and help fight against the injustices we face daily.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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