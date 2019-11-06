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The Wild Fire Agenda - To Rob Land From People
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84 views • November 06, 2019
SGT Report and The Liberty Mill discuss what has become perfectly clear over the past two years of California deliberate fires. It's rather shocking that these perpetrators exist and have gotten away with this devastation so far. Where are our troops...aren't they suppose to protect our nation from attack? WE ARE UNDER ATTACK !
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