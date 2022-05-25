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The Targeting Of Children By Sexual Predators Is Becoming Common Place
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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30 views • May 25, 2022
From a recent report of more than 135 teachers and aides being charged with child sex crimes this year in the US to a member of a film academy being found guilty of three counts of child molestation to Disney employees, politicians and others targeting our children not only with sexual assault but mentally and spiritually through indoctrination, our children are under attack and the ones to protect them are parents. We'll take a look at these stories and go back to Scripture for what parents are supposed to be engaged in concerning their children and how we can bring real justice in these instances.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-targeting-of-children-by-sexual-predators-is-becoming-common-place-video/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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