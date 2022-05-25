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The Targeting Of Children By Sexual Predators Is Becoming Common Place
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30 views • May 25, 2022
From a recent report of more than 135 teachers and aides being charged with child sex crimes this year in the US to a member of a film academy being found guilty of three counts of child molestation to Disney employees, politicians and others targeting our children not only with sexual assault but mentally and spiritually through indoctrination, our children are under attack and the ones to protect them are parents. We'll take a look at these stories and go back to Scripture for what parents are supposed to be engaged in concerning their children and how we can bring real justice in these instances.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-targeting-of-children-by-sexual-predators-is-becoming-common-place-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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