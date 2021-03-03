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The Vaccine Trials - Documentary Film 2021
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221 views • March 03, 2021
The Mirror Project, March 2, 2021
The vaccine is not technically licensed as the clinical trials will not be completed until 2023, yet the vaccine promotion campaign is rampant everywhere.
The government, corporations, and celebrities are on an orchestrated campaign to sell us the vaccine, but on what basis are they promoting it?
In this film we will look at how Covid-19 vaccine managed to make it into peoples veins in such a record time, how trials work, and should we just take the vaccine manufactures word of its safety and efficacy.
Out of sheer interest, lets see how long this film will last on Youtube..
To watch full film and the rest of the series go to,
https://www.mp-22.com/watch-series
We are creating a new journalism platform on the blockchain, it protects and rewards investigative journalists that expose corruption of any kind.
Please check out and support the project
https://www.mp-22.com/what-is-it
The vaccine is not technically licensed as the clinical trials will not be completed until 2023, yet the vaccine promotion campaign is rampant everywhere.
The government, corporations, and celebrities are on an orchestrated campaign to sell us the vaccine, but on what basis are they promoting it?
In this film we will look at how Covid-19 vaccine managed to make it into peoples veins in such a record time, how trials work, and should we just take the vaccine manufactures word of its safety and efficacy.
Out of sheer interest, lets see how long this film will last on Youtube..
To watch full film and the rest of the series go to,
https://www.mp-22.com/watch-series
We are creating a new journalism platform on the blockchain, it protects and rewards investigative journalists that expose corruption of any kind.
Please check out and support the project
https://www.mp-22.com/what-is-it
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