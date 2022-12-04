The Ice Wall Expedition (61 PHOTOS) 1912 Captain Robert Scott Evidence Of Ancient Civilizations

Jim Crenshaw





The Antarctic Ice Wall has been a restricted area, with only a few governments around the world allowed to conduct limited research.

https://www.ats.aq/index_e.html





It has been theorized that another culture may or may have lived there. Captain Robert Scott led a crew in 1912 that was classified as soon as they returned to home base and reported their findings. Later, Captain Robert Scott and his crew were announced missing at sea, raising questions that eventually lead to a confusing rabbit hole: what did he really see?





British Antarctic Expedition 1910-13 - Captain Robert Scott and four others tried to be the first to reach the South Pole, Roald Amundsen beat them by just over a month, while Amundsen and his men came back safely, Scott's party all died on the return from the pole - what led to the death of Scott's party?





Sightings of pyramids and tropical lagoons have long been some of the rumored sightings witnessed by past explorers. The ice wall will be a long favored conspiracy theory among many for the simple fact that IT IS THERE, and it will play an integral part in the great reset.





In 1892, a mud flood affected all areas of the earth. Antarctica was once home to many cultures and civilizations over the millennia that are now long lost underneath the constant stream of ice and snow.

Source: Edgar Reyes on YouTube

Source: Philosophers-stone.info pureblood: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BFwpmlvkLsJY/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/i1IhoxpHOR8Q/