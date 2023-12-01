Create New Account
Alien Presence: Friend or Foe
APOCRA
Published 15 hours ago

Exploring the Alien Presence through the work of Richard Dolan, Wilbert B. Smith and Don Elkins to determine the nature of their intentions.

John’s Substack

https://johnbphillips.substack.com/

John’s Book Electromagnetic Revolutionhttps://amzn.to/3sIF8UQ

https://web.archive.org/web/20150722054655/http://www.nicap.org/bios/wbsmith.htm

 https://biblio.uottawa.ca/atom/index.php/smith-wilbert-b

Dolan, 2002 https://archive.org/details/ufosnationalsecu00dola/page/163/mode/2up?view=theater

llresearch.org https://www.llresearch.org/about/don-elkins

https://www.lawofone.info/s/6

Smith, 1964 https://www.northspirit.org/the-new-science-by-wilbert-b-smith.pdf


Keywords
aliensufodisclosure

