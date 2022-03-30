ORBÁN VIKTOR HUNGARIAN PM SPEECH ON MARCH 15 2022 - ENG SUBS

Well, why is it interressant ? Because he and his government is a pole of resistance against the globalists. In power, since 12 years, reelected again and again, with mostly 66% of the votes.

By the way, he was the first statesman to be invited by Trump in office after the 2016 elections. This was not without reason.

He resists the EU's ideological diktats, like "mandatory" LGBTq laws, or "mandatory" attitudes concerning mass migration. He was the first to build fences (wall) on the southern border, and was expected to be ashamed for that...

He (his party the Fidesz) made a new constitution around 2012 (as the one existing dated from the communist erea) which stated the christian roots of the country. EU didn't like this at all.

It also stated that the family is the foundation of the nation and it's composed by the union of man and woman.

EU didn't like this at all. He was heavily attacked during several month.

The constitution also stated that the head of the Central Bank should refer to the State's authorities, in other words, that he should be independant from lobbies.

They didn't like this either.

He now doesn't want his country to be involved at all into the "war in ukraine". About that he makes several statements in this speach which makes clear, he doesn't belong to the globalist staff of leaders, that have the governance in quite all european countries.

Georges Soros (of hungarian origin) is declared to be one of the country's main enemy. There is a word about him also in this speach.

So this PM is not a globalist puppet.

Sure his country weights not much in the balance of the EU, but in several points of his resistance, the so called "4 of Visegrad" (incl. Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic) are supporting the same ideas.

They are definetly not "woke" either and I think will never be.