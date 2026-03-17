💥Chaotic scenes over Baghdad's Green Zone. The US Embassy was reportedly struck again - clip 2

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💥🇺🇸 Chaotic scenes over Baghdad's Green Zone. The US Embassy was reportedly struck again.
Several videos, posting 3 this time....
Adding:
The US Victoria Base near Baghdad International Airport is now under attack.
More:
Emergency declared at Ben Gurion Airport after incoming aircraft reports malfunction.
Israeli channels claim a hydraulic failure. Iraqi channels report the aircraft was engaged over Iraq and forced to return to Tel Aviv.