💥Chaotic scenes over Baghdad's Green Zone. The US Embassy was reportedly struck again - clip 2

💥🇺🇸 Chaotic scenes over Baghdad's Green Zone. The US Embassy was reportedly struck again.

Several videos, posting 3 this time....

Adding:

The US Victoria Base near Baghdad International Airport is now under attack.

More:

Emergency declared at Ben Gurion Airport after incoming aircraft reports malfunction.

Israeli channels claim a hydraulic failure. Iraqi channels report the aircraft was engaged over Iraq and forced to return to Tel Aviv.