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Episode 117 - The Truth About the Death of Breonna Taylor
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32 views • October 12, 2020
Every time there is a police-involved death of a person of color, the Democrats use it as an opportunity to sow racial divide in America. They point to it and claim the nation is systemically racist.
Now that the grand jury has spoken about the death of Breonna Taylor, I thought it was time to talk about this tragedy outside the fog of Leftists propaganda and disinformation. I also examine the missed opportunity to make some real reforms when it comes to no-knock warrants and the War on Drugs.
Now that the grand jury has spoken about the death of Breonna Taylor, I thought it was time to talk about this tragedy outside the fog of Leftists propaganda and disinformation. I also examine the missed opportunity to make some real reforms when it comes to no-knock warrants and the War on Drugs.
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