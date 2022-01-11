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A Brief History of the Rothschild Khazarian Mafia. På svenska efter 3,45
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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97 views • January 11, 2022
1. CDC Whistleblower Drops Nuke: Deadly Bioweapon Lots Targeting Specific Groups
https://rumble.com/vsbr4w-cdc-whistleblower-drops-nuke-deadly-bioweapon-lots-targeting-specific-group.html
2. Plans To Incarcerate Unvaxxed: Pastor Derailed Plan to Imprison Pure Bloods
https://rumble.com/vsbs31-plans-to-incarcerate-unvaxxed-pastor-derailed-plan-to-imprison-pure-bloods.html
3. Under the latest state health order in California, just to visit a nursing home, a guest must be fully vaccinated and fully boosted, and they must produce a negative Covid test on top of that.
https://rumble.com/vsbrtn-kill-grandma-for-your-safety-satanic-globalists-discard-nursing-home-reside.html
4. The Pete Santilli Show EP2769 - Video Clip Kazakhstan Luciferian Monuments - Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. Belly of the Beast – Illuminati & One-World Religion Headquarters? No one is covering this, share this far and wide!
https://www.brighteon.com/1374de6e-c0c7-40f1-8c88-e9f1341677ab
5. A Brief History of the Rothschild Khazarian Mafia—Part I (100-1200 AD). The old Khazaria was one of the most evil nations of the World. They converted to Judaism but they were not real jews.
http://www.elliswashingtonreport.com/2021/03/07/a-brief-history-of-the-rothschild-khazarian-mafia-part-i-100-1200-ad/
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