© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SIXTHSENSE - VIDEO ENHANCEMENT- JANE TANDE - NANO INVASION PART 2
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • September 16, 2020
MUSIC: Pyxis & Ella Sopp - Aura
https://smarturl.it/pyxis-the-xx
VIDEO USED: WHAT ARE WE NOT SUPPOSED TO SEE ON SOME HELICOPTERS? https://youtu.be/K8NzfL-zlvE
CHANNEL: JANE TANDE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbxcBH7Qjqwr7GXmyIXfKBA
In this video I try to enhance to a degree where the average person can see this Nano Technology.
It is immediately apparent when you tune your eyes to the lighting and tonal changes that there are static objects...(although I have evidence they are moving and articulated in my other videos when caught in time lapses).
NOTE: This is a second attempt to expose the structures in the skies..
The first part is here:
https://bittube.tv/post/860d40af-85ef-4970-999d-30fae770e70a
https://smarturl.it/pyxis-the-xx
VIDEO USED: WHAT ARE WE NOT SUPPOSED TO SEE ON SOME HELICOPTERS? https://youtu.be/K8NzfL-zlvE
CHANNEL: JANE TANDE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbxcBH7Qjqwr7GXmyIXfKBA
In this video I try to enhance to a degree where the average person can see this Nano Technology.
It is immediately apparent when you tune your eyes to the lighting and tonal changes that there are static objects...(although I have evidence they are moving and articulated in my other videos when caught in time lapses).
NOTE: This is a second attempt to expose the structures in the skies..
The first part is here:
https://bittube.tv/post/860d40af-85ef-4970-999d-30fae770e70a
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.