A Video to My Friend Who is Dying ♡: LIFE AFTER DEATH (2021)

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1 Remember You Must Be Born Again & Stay Born Again: FORGIVEN

Joh_3:3 Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again/FORGIVEN, he cannot see the kingdom of God.

1Jn 1:9 If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.



2 Stayed Filled with God's Spirit Daily

Luk_11:13 If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children: how much more shall your heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to them that ask him?

Rev 22:17 And the Spirit and the bride say, Come. And let him that heareth say, Come. And let him that is athirst come. And whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely.





3 Remember Heaven is a Real Place

Joh_14:2 In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.

Mat_6:9 After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name.



4 Remember to Ask for God's Peace & Comfort

Mat_7:7 Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you:

Mat 7:11 If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children, how much more shall your Father which is in heaven give good things to them that ask him?



5 Get Your House in Order

2Ki_20:1 In those days was Hezekiah sick unto death. And the prophet Isaiah the son of Amoz came to him, and said unto him, Thus saith the LORD, Set thine house in order; for thou shalt die, and not live.

Isa_38:1 In those days was Hezekiah sick unto death. And Isaiah the prophet the son of Amoz came unto him, and said unto him, Thus saith the LORD, Set thine house in order: for thou shalt die, and not live.



6 Do Good for Jesus Christ ASAP

Mat_16:27 For the Son of man shall come in the glory of his Father with his angels; and then he shall reward every man according to his works.

Rev_22:12 And, behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every man according as his work shall be.



7 Stay in Prayer & Reading of the Bible

Rom_10:17 So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.

1Pe_2:2 As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby:



8 Born Again Christians Don't Really Die: THEY MOVE LOCATIONS

Luk_23:46 And when Jesus had cried with a loud voice, he said, Father, into thy hands I commend my spirit: and having said thus, he gave up the ghost.

Joh_19:30 When Jesus therefore had received the vinegar, he said, It is finished: and he bowed his head, and gave up the ghost.



9 The Bodies Will Join Your Spirit/Soul

1Th_4:16 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:

1Th_5:23 And the very God of peace sanctify you wholly; and I pray God your whole spirit and soul and body be preserved blameless unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.