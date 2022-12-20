Pedopredators Act Out Porn For Little Children On Stage

"Drag Queen Christmas Tour is selling out venues in America. Advertised as "family friendly" children and adults are watching prosthetic breasts, twerking, and ass slaps in 36 shows in 18 different states."



Anyone who brought their children should be arrested.

The men in dresses acting out their sick sexual fantasies for children should be arrested.

The venue owners should be arrested.

The city & government officials who allowed these events should be arrested.

The police meant to serve & protect who did nothing to protect the children who were brought to these events should have their badges stripped

Millstones For Them All!!

