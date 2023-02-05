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Del BigTree at the HighWire
Feb 3, 2023
Top Cardiologist and The HighWire Contributor, Dr. Peter McCullough, was sued by health giant Baylor Scott & White, over an alleged violation of his separation agreement. On January 23rd, a Dallas County District Court dismissed the case with prejudice. Del announces the development, and offers his thoughts as well as congratulations to Dr. McCullough over the ‘win for freedom.’
#DrPeterMcCullough #BaylorScottWhite
POSTED: February 3, 2023
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2890v2-lawsuit-against-dr.-peter-mccullough-dismissed.html