The Inner Earth, Antarctica, and a Pole Shift - Marina Seren Part 3

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Part 3 of 7. At minute 12:00 Kristine asks if there is more that she can do to help the earth, than to love and "be you." I suggested to her and to you, to do some volunteer work for the Preparing for Alien Contact Meetup group. Ask not what we can do for you. Ask what you can do to raise awareness of the ET agenda to advance humanity. Contact Brian.