Civil Rights Attorney Absolutely Obliterates Narratives, 'They Have Declared War On Our Children'

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Attorney Tricia Lindsay recently spoke in New York and proved what true passion and fight looks like. In the video, the Civil Rights lawyer ripped into the Biden administration for stripping away at the freedoms Americans hold close. Lindsay also pointed out how the government has started to come after the future of America by targeting the youth of tomorrow. Holding nothing back and with the crowd cheering her on, Lindsay declared that when a government comes for the children, “you have started a war.”
Lindsay called for action to be taken by the American people to stop the government from stripping freedoms and attacking the children through mandates and jabs.