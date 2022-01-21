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Minor Crime Control: How Libertarians Could Halt Crime
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0 view • January 21, 2022
Crime and criminals have a history. Both start small and grow over time. Forensic helps solve major crimes, but it is unable to stop the little criminal from growing larger and more troublesome. Libertarians could halt this organic growth from petty criminal to major irritation for federal law officers, and move a bit further away from the regulatory power of the state, if they choose.
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