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Pastor Greg Locke, Global Vision Bible Church: You SATANIC BULLIES Don't SCARE ME!
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11 views • April 22, 2022
[20.04.2022] Pastor Greg Locke: 'Let Me Be Clear, You Satanic Bullies Don’t Scare Me. Move Along With Your Witchcraft!'
Note: What is Satanic Witchcraft?
- The practice of magic, especially black magic; the use of spells.
- (in a modern context) religious practice involving magic and affinity with nature, usually within a pagan tradition.
- bewitching or fascinating attraction or charm
- Witchcraft traditionally means the use of magic or supernatural powers to harm others. A practitioner is a witch. In medieval and early modern Europe, where the term originated, accused witches were usually women who were believed to have attacked their own community, and often to have communed with evil beings.
- witchcraft, traditionally, the exercise or invocation of alleged supernatural powers to control people or events, practices typically involving sorcery or magic.
Although defined differently in disparate historical and cultural contexts, witchcraft has often been seen, especially in the West, as the work of crones who meet secretly at night, indulge in cannibalism and orgiastic rites with the Devil, or Satan, and perform black magic.
Witchcraft thus defined exists more in the imagination of contemporaries than in any objective reality. Yet this stereotype has a long history and has constituted for many cultures a viable explanation of evil in the world.
The intensity of these beliefs is best represented by the European witch hunts of the 14th to 18th century, but witchcraft and its associated ideas are never far from the surface of popular consciousness and—sustained by folk tales—find explicit focus from time to time in popular television and films and in fiction.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=what+is+witchcraft&;t=h_&ia=definition
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4,658 views Apr 20, 2022
Pastor Greg Locke
87.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/69AHgG1tMy0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSSF1IV11l3RYo0uq9uFiug
Note: What is Satanic Witchcraft?
- The practice of magic, especially black magic; the use of spells.
- (in a modern context) religious practice involving magic and affinity with nature, usually within a pagan tradition.
- bewitching or fascinating attraction or charm
- Witchcraft traditionally means the use of magic or supernatural powers to harm others. A practitioner is a witch. In medieval and early modern Europe, where the term originated, accused witches were usually women who were believed to have attacked their own community, and often to have communed with evil beings.
- witchcraft, traditionally, the exercise or invocation of alleged supernatural powers to control people or events, practices typically involving sorcery or magic.
Although defined differently in disparate historical and cultural contexts, witchcraft has often been seen, especially in the West, as the work of crones who meet secretly at night, indulge in cannibalism and orgiastic rites with the Devil, or Satan, and perform black magic.
Witchcraft thus defined exists more in the imagination of contemporaries than in any objective reality. Yet this stereotype has a long history and has constituted for many cultures a viable explanation of evil in the world.
The intensity of these beliefs is best represented by the European witch hunts of the 14th to 18th century, but witchcraft and its associated ideas are never far from the surface of popular consciousness and—sustained by folk tales—find explicit focus from time to time in popular television and films and in fiction.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=what+is+witchcraft&;t=h_&ia=definition
--
4,658 views Apr 20, 2022
Pastor Greg Locke
87.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/69AHgG1tMy0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSSF1IV11l3RYo0uq9uFiug
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