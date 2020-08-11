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Fear has been weaponized
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55 views • August 11, 2020
Masking reinforces fear on many levels. It hides our expression, our identity and makes each one of us a threat to others. It serves as a constant reminder we are being stalked by this invisible enemy. The most sinister aspect of all, is that it dehumanizes us, behind a mask.
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