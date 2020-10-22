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🎙 Man Made Communications 🎙 Interview With Dr. Tan: The Medical Reality In A SHTF Scenario
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79 views • October 22, 2020
On this episode of Man Made Communications we bring you an interview with a man that has probably done it all Dr. Teimojin Tan.
His skills are nothing short of impressive, from Board Certified Medical Doctor to Survival Medicine Instructor, former infantry soldier & avid outdoorsman.
He brings you the survivalist's perspective you hardly hear, and that's one from a medical doctor, and actual, from the ER, I'm-dying-please-help-me doctor
Tune in as he'll give you the medical side of a SHTF scenario, how he is uses his military training, and how you can benefit from it too.
Connect with Dr. Tan
Insta: https://instagran.com/survival.doctors
Web: https://survivaldoctors.com/links
Always Ready!
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Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
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Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
His skills are nothing short of impressive, from Board Certified Medical Doctor to Survival Medicine Instructor, former infantry soldier & avid outdoorsman.
He brings you the survivalist's perspective you hardly hear, and that's one from a medical doctor, and actual, from the ER, I'm-dying-please-help-me doctor
Tune in as he'll give you the medical side of a SHTF scenario, how he is uses his military training, and how you can benefit from it too.
Connect with Dr. Tan
Insta: https://instagran.com/survival.doctors
Web: https://survivaldoctors.com/links
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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