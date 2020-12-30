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You Shouldn't Count Me Out
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105 views • December 30, 2020
When I was diagnosed with cancer I found out what it was like to stand alone. You're pending expected demise makes others uncomfortable and they avoid you like the plague. Our country has a cancer called Communism...and it's ravishing our nation and our President is fighting alone for us ... for this nation to survive. I showed the doctors and others that you shouldn't count me out ... I'm still here ... I'm not counting out my President ...this country and our President will survive!
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